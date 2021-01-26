Veltrina C. Scott -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The graveside service for Ms. Veltrina C. Scott, 38, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in the Frost Branch Baptist Church cemetery, Elko.

Ms. Scott passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her aunt, Joyce Scott, 117 Edna Lane, Springfield, from 1 to 8 p.m. daily.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that all visitors wear masks.

Friends may also call the funeral home.