Veltrina C. Scott -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Veltrina C. Scott, 38, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her aunt, Joyce Scott, 117 Edna Lane, Springfield, from 1 to 8 p.m. daily.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that all visitors wear a mask.

Friends may also call the funeral home.