Vastine Riley Edwards -- Swansea

SWANSEA -- Graveside service for Vastine Riley Edwards, 70, of Swansea, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, in Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery in North with Pastor Danley Jr. officiating.

Mrs. Edwards passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Viewing will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 5, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.

Please continue to follow all safety measures of COVID-19.

