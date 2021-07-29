Varene McDaniel -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Varene McDaniel, 82, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Agape Hospice House of the Midlands.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 30, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1201 St. Mark Bowman Road, St. George.