Varene McDaniel -- Columbia
Varene McDaniel -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Varene McDaniel, 82, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Agape Hospice House of the Midlands.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 30, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1201 St. Mark Bowman Road, St. George.

Service entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

