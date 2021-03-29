 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vantresse L. McMillan -- Fort Washington, Md.
0 comments

Vantresse L. McMillan -- Fort Washington, Md.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. -- Graveside services for Mr. Vantresse L. McMillan, 54, of Fort Washington, Maryland, formerly of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at St. James Cemetery in St. George with Brother Rickie Jenkins officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 29, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News