Vanessa Scott -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Vanessa Scott, 55, of Orangeburg passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at The Oaks in Orangeburg.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her cousin, Melissa Randolph, 1902 Belleville Road, Orangeburg.

When visiting, please wear your mask.

Friends may also call the funeral home.