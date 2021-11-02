Vanessa Scott -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The graveside service for Dr. Vanessa Scott, 55, of Orangeburg will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park in Cordova.

Dr. Scott passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at The Methodist Oaks in Orangeburg.

The viewing will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her cousin, Melissa Randolph, 1902 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. When visiting, please wear your mask.

Friends may also call the funeral home.