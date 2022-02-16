Vance Martin Livingston -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Vance Martin Livingston, 81, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 19, at Bethel Church, 5261 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Joey Bozard will be officiating. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Livingston was born Oct. 14, 1940, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Clinton Martin Livingston and the late Carolyn Gladys Felkel Livingston. He served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Livingston earned his bachelor's degree from Limestone College. He was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Beverly Ann Livingston; brothers, James Linwood Livingston and Fredrick Livingston; and sisters, Jean Jernigan and Jo Ellen Thompson.

Survivors include his children, Robin Livingston of Orangeburg, Robert Preston Livingston (Chandra) of Georgia, and Tammy Livingston Cluver (Jeff) of Colorado; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a special niece, Jennifer Williamson; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

