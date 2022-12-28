Van ‘Teeter’ Raysor -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Van “Teeter” Raysor, 76, of 2215 Atlantic Ave., Orangeburg, will be held 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia. Pastor Rickey James is officiating.

Mr. Raysor passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Family and friends may visit 568 Azalea Drive, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

