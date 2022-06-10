 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Valone 'Val' Washington -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Valone "Val" Washington, 48, of Orangeburg, passed June 1, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Cemetery, with the Rev. Charcey Priester presiding.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News