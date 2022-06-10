Valone 'Val' Washington -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Valone "Val" Washington, 48, of Orangeburg, passed June 1, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Cemetery, with the Rev. Charcey Priester presiding.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com