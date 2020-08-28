Valerie ‘Val’ Thompson -- Columbia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA – Funeral services for Valerie "Val" Thompson, 60, of 186 Brook Pines, Apt. 7105, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Eugene Keitt officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules.

She died Aug. 20 at the Regional Medical Center.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, August 28, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Zaretha Wine, 4607 Main Trail, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.