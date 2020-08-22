 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valerie Thompson -- Columbia
0 comments

Valerie Thompson -- Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA --- Valerie Thompson, 60, of 186 Brook Pines, Apt. 7105, died Aug. 20, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of her aunt, Varetha Wine, 4607 Main Trail, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

To plant a tree in memory of Valerie Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News