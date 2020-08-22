Valerie Thompson -- Columbia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA --- Valerie Thompson, 60, of 186 Brook Pines, Apt. 7105, died Aug. 20, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of her aunt, Varetha Wine, 4607 Main Trail, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

To plant a tree in memory of Valerie Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.