ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Valerie Ramona Rowe, 52, of Orangeburg passed Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence from 3 to 7 p.m. daily and also call at the funeral home.

