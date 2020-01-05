ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Mrs. Valerie Ramona Rowe, 52, of Orangeburg will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at North Orangeburg United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. Interment will follow in Bushy Pond Baptist Church in Norway.
Mrs. Rowe will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing.
Mrs. Rowe passed Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Friends may visit at the residence from 3 to 7 p.m. daily and also call the funeral home.
