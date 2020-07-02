Valentine Kinard -- Bamberg
Valentine Kinard -- Bamberg

Valentine Kinard

BAMBERG -- Graveside services for Valentine Kinard, 84, of 1424 Hunters Chapel Road, Bamberg, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, in Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Mr. Kinard died Saturday, June 20, at TRMC.

The family ask that all adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

