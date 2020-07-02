Valentine Kinard -- Bamberg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Graveside services for Valentine Kinard, 84, of 1424 Hunters Chapel Road, Bamberg, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, in Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Mr. Kinard died Saturday, June 20, at TRMC.

The family ask that all adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

