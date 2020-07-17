Ulysses Vickers -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Ulysses Vickers, 79, of 303 Laquinta Drive, Orangeburg.

Mr. Vickers passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at The Oaks, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, July 17.

The family request that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his wife, Mrs. Louise Vickers, at 803-535-8944, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

