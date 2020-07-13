Ulysses Vickers -- Orangeburg
Ulysses Vickers -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Ulysses Vickers, 79, of 303 Laquinta Drive, Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Methodist Oaks, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his wife, Mrs. Louise Vickers, at (803) 535-8944 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

