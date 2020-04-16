Ulysses ‘Pee Wee’ Porterfield
SWANSEA -- Graveside service for Mr. Ulysses "Pee Wee" Porterfield, 62, of Swansea, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, in the Chapel Hill Baptist Church cemetery in North, with Pastor Glenn Edwards Sr. officiating.

Mr. Porterfield passed away Thursday, April 9, at Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Mrs. Linda Porterfield (Wallace) Jones, 129 Dominion Court, North, and also call the funeral home.

