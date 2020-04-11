Ulysses 'Pee Wee' Porterfield -- Swansea

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SWANSEA -- Mr. Ulysses "Pee Wee" Porterfield, 62, of Swansea, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his sister, Mrs. Linda Porterfield (Wallace) Jones, 129 Dominion Court, North, and also call the funeral home.

