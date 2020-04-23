Ulysee Goodwin Jr. -- Ehrhardt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EHRHARDT -- Ulysee Goodwin Jr., 70, of 13962 Broxton Bridge Road, Ehrhardt, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his residence.

Private graveside services, with military honors, will be held at noon Friday, April 24, at Savannah Creek Baptist Church, Ehrhardt.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Friends may call at the residence.

Please follow all COVIDF-19 precautions at funeral home and graveside (facemask required).

