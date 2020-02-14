Tyrone Bradley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Tyrone Bradley of Orangeburg will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb.y 15, 2020, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg, with Rev. Charcey N. Priester officiating. Burial will follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.
Mr. Bradley will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
You have free articles remaining.
Mr. Bradley transitioned on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Visitation will be held from noon until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 9 p.m. daily at 1597 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Tyrone Bradley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.