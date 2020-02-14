Tyrone Bradley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Tyrone Bradley of Orangeburg will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb.y 15, 2020, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg, with Rev. Charcey N. Priester officiating. Burial will follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Mr. Bradley will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Bradley transitioned on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Visitation will be held from noon until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 9 p.m. daily at 1597 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

