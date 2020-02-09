{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Tyrone Bradley, 71, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at tSimmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

