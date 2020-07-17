Tyrique Smith -- Orangeburg
Tyrique Smith -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Tyrique Smith, 27, of 113 Lazy Way Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Smith passed away Sunday, July 12, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 and 7 p.m. Friday, July 17.

Friends may call at the residence of his mother, Ms. Shinique Bennett, 118 Tall Pines Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

