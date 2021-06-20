 Skip to main content
Ty'Queyveon Badger -- Barnwell
BARNWELL – The funeral for Mr. Ty'Queyveon Badger, 19, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Blackville.

Burial will be in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home on Sunday.

Friends may call at the residence of Rena Hammonds, 36 Briarcliff Road, Barnwell.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

