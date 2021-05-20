 Skip to main content
Tyquan Malik Parker -- Bamberg
BAMBERG -- Tyquan Malik Parker, 23, of 381 Bridge St., died Saturday, May 15, 2021, as a result of an auto accident.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, in the Canaan Cemetery, Cope.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

