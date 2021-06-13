Ty’Queyveon Jaheim Badger -- Barnwell

BARNWELL -- Ty'Queyveon Jaheim Badger, 19, of 36 Briarcliff Road, Barnwell, passed away June 12, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence of Rena Hammonds, 36 Briarcliff Road, Barnwell and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.