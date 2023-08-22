ST. MATTHEWS -- Public viewing for Mr. Truman Bull, 73, of 131 Oglesby Drive, St. Matthews, SC, will be held Tuesday, August 22, 2023, from 1:00pm - 6:00pm, with wake services from 5:00pm - 6:00pm. Interment will be held 11:00am, Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia.
Mr. Truman Bull was born July 31, 1950, to the late Mr. Perry C. Bull, Sr. and the late Jessie Mae Gladden Bull. He entered eternal rest on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at his home, 131 Oglesby Dr., St Matthews, SC.
Mr. Bull was predeceased by his wife, Julia Adele Brown Bull; sister, Sadie Bull Brunson; and two brothers: Perry Allen Bull, and Richard Scott Bull.
Cherishing his memories are his daughter, Tonya C Bull, of Lake Spivey, GA.; two sons: Truman “Pop” Bull of Dallas, NC and Travis L Bull of St. Matthews, SC; one daughter-in-law/love, Khadija Bull of Dallas, NC; future son-in-law, Curtis J. Harris, Sr, of Lake Spivey, GA; four grandchildren: Julissa Bull of Atlanta, GA (who was also raised in the home), twin grandsons, Markus and Matthew, and their brother, Maison Bull, of Dallas, NC; 6 brothers: Arthur (Maggie) Bull, Artie (Betty) Bull, Lyn Bull, Johnny (Ira) Bull, Perry (Ann) Bull and Jackie (Vern) Randolph; four sisters: Mary Alice (Robert) Burch, Linda (Steven) Baker, Vertelle B. Pelzer and Phyllis (late Richard) Black; his best friend of almost 60 years, Mr. John "Brother" Fordham; many first cousins, whom he thought of as siblings; and an abundance of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and dear friends.
