Troy Waymer -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Troy Waymer, 52, passed away on June 1, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Britt Cemetery, St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477

(843) 563-4332.

