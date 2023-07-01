BOWMAN -- Troy Malinder age 69, of 1429 Homestead Road, Bowman, SC, died June 27, 2023, at MUSC Columbia.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Monday, July 3, 2023, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Burial at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 4:00pm-8:00pm. Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive immediate family only Saturday, July 1, 2023, between the hours of 5:00pm-8:00pm at the residence.
Online Condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.