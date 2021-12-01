Troy Lee Tedder -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Troy Lee Tedder, 58, of Elloree, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at his residence.
The family will host a memorial gathering Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at noon at his residence, 434 Stumphole Road, Elloree.
Mr. Tedder was born Oct. 18, 1963, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Arthur Levi and Effie Mae Hall Tedder. He was a foreman with Design-Build Mechanical Corporation and also a sheet-metal mechanic.
He is survived by one son,Tony Scott Tedder (Karley) of Pelion; one daughter, Tristan Tedder (Joe) of Lexington; one brother, Randall Wayne Tedder of Lexington; a sister, Angela Sharpe of Gaston; and five grandsons.
Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.
