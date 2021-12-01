 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Troy Lee Tedder -- Elloree

  • 0

ELLOREE -- Troy Lee Tedder, 58, of Elloree, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at his residence.

The family will host a memorial gathering Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at noon at his residence, 434 Stumphole Road, Elloree.

Mr. Tedder was born Oct. 18, 1963, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Arthur Levi and Effie Mae Hall Tedder. He was a foreman with Design-Build Mechanical Corporation and also a sheet-metal mechanic.

He is survived by one son,Tony Scott Tedder (Karley) of Pelion; one daughter, Tristan Tedder (Joe) of Lexington; one brother, Randall Wayne Tedder of Lexington; a sister, Angela Sharpe of Gaston; and five grandsons.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban farm in Harlem prepares for winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News