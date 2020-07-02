Troy Devon Thomas -- Bamberg

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

BAMBERG – Graveside funeral services for Troy Devon Thomas, 46, of 350 Byron Road, Columbia, and formerly of Bamberg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, in Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services. The family has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed.