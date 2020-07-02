Troy Devon Thomas -- Bamberg
BAMBERG – Graveside funeral services for Troy Devon Thomas, 46, of 350 Byron Road, Columbia, and formerly of Bamberg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, in Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Thomas died Friday, June 26, in Columbia.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services. The family has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed.

