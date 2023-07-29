MANNING -- Troy Brown, age 46, of 4821 Kenwood Road, Manning, SC, died July 23, 2023.
Funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at St. Stephens Baptist Church, Rowesville, SC. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Burial will be at Peter Bowman Cemetery, Rowesville, SC.
Viewing will be Monday July 31, 2023, from 1:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Tammy Ryant, 1735 Wingfiled St., Orangeburg, SC, and at Glover's Funeral Home.
