Trixie Cherry -- Rowesville
ROWESVILLE -- Trixie Cherry, 65, of Rowesville, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Thompson Funeral Home.

