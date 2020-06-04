Triecha T. ‘Kenia’ Footman -- HARLEYVILLE
Triecha T. ‘Kenia' Footman

HARLEYVILLE -- Triecha T. “Kenia” Footman, 40, of Harleyville, passed away May 29, 2020 at her residence.

Drive-up viewing at the funeral home will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, and graveside service at noon, Friday June 5, at Ebenezer Zion AME Church, 5046 Old State Road, Holly Hill.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

