Trey S. Gadson -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE -- Trey S. Gadson, 24, of 1873 Rowesville Road, died Nov. 21, 2020, at tRMC.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Bethel Baptist Church cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

