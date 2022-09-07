Trevor Lee Whisenhunt -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Trevor Lee Whisenhunt, 43, of St. Matthews, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. He was the husband of Monica Whisenhunt.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Congaree Baptist Church, 1233 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews. The Rev. Wayne Golden will be officiating. Burial will follow at West End Cemetery, State Road S-9-96 in Saint Matthews.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Congaree Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Travis Fulmer, Brian Fulmer, Dalton Whisenhunt, Terry Whisenhunt, Wayne Fulmer and Sloan Burns.

Trevor was born in Orangeburg County, the son of the late George Walter Whisenhunt Jr. and Agnes Faye Fulmer Whisenhunt. He was an avid Clemson Tiger fan. He enjoyed going fishing and camping.

He is survived by his wife of three years; children, Dalton, Megan, Charlotte (Carly), Shari (Tommy), Seth (Taylor); mother, Agnes “Faye” Whisenhunt; twin brother, Terry C. Whisenhunt (C.J.); a special aunt, Wanda Boltin; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org.

