ELGIN -- Trent G. Johnson, 65, of 149 Vista View Drive, died Oct. 22, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Deryl Guinyard, of 40 Northwood Court, off Kennerly Road, and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.