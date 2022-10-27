 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trent G. Johnson -- Elgin

Trent G. Johnson

ELGIN – Funeral services for Trent G. Johnson, 65, 149 Vista View Drive, Elgin, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Sandy Run Cemetery, Bowman.

Mr. Johnson died Oct. 22 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital following a brief illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Deryl Guinyard, 40 Northwood Court, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.

