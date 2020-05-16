Tremaine Stephens Jr. -- Cordova
Tremaine Stephens Jr. -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Tremaine Stephens Jr., 17, of 103 Black Cherry Drive, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in North Charleston.

Services will be announced at a later date by Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg

Friends may call at 3215 Martin Ave., Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions when visiting the family, funeral home and attending the funeral services.

