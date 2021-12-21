Travis Wendel Wright -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – The funeral for Mr. Travis Wendel Wright, 49, of 2418 Hickory Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Beulah Refuge Tabernacle, 469 Landfill Road, Orangeburg. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

He passed away Dec. 18 at his residence.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Beulah Refuge Tabernacle. Friends and family should double mask before entering the church.

The family will be receiving visitors at the residence between the hours of 2 to 7 p.m. Please adhere to COVID-19 restrictions, and all visitors must double mask before entering the home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.