Travis Wendel Wright -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Travis Wendel Wright, 49, of 2418 Hickory Drive, passed away Dec. 18, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

The family will be receiving visitors at the residence beginning on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, between the hours of 2 and 7 p.m. at the residence.

Please adhere to COVID-19 restrictions, and all visitors must double mask before entering the home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

