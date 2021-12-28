 Skip to main content
Travis W. Wright -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Travis W. Wright, 49, have been postponed until further notice. Updated information will be forthcoming.

At this time, the family will not be receiving visitors at the residence.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

