Travis Vandale Cobbs -- Bltimore

BALTIMORE -- Funeral service for Travis Vandale Cobbs, 38 of Baltimore, Maryland, formerly of Reevesville, will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center in St. George, with Minister Lawrence Stevens officiating. Burial will be held in Hagerman Cemetery in Reevesville.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

On-line condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

