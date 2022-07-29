Travis Lamont Cason Sr., ‘Big Teddy Bear' -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Travis Lamont Cason Sr., “Big Teddy Bear,” was born April 7, 1979, to Mr. Edward F. Cason Sr. and Shirley Ann Walker Cason.

On July 21, 2022, God called Travis Cason, our “Big Teddy Bear” home and he answered the call. Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life services at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Lovely Hill Baptist Church, 639 Hesseman Ave., Holly Hill, SC 29059. Viewing will be held at Grace Chapel from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 29.

He leaves to cherish his fond memories his loving and devoted wife, Tiffany J. Cason of Holly Hill; sons, Nayvontay Cason, Travis Cason Jr., Torres Cason and Torvares Cason; one father-in-law, Douglas (Barbara) Frost of Holly Hill; one granddaughter, Naveyah Cason of Holly Hill; one brother, Edward F. (Destiny) Cason Jr. of Holly Hill; one sister, Jashay J. Cason, Holly Hill; and a host of other uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Grace Funeral Services, LLC; 8827 Old State Road; Holly Hill, SC 29059; (803-496-5539).