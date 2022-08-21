Travis Jerome Brown -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Travis Jerome Brown, 36, of 141 Slim Jim Road, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in the Dantzler Cemetery, Santee, with The Rev. Willie Brown officiating.

Viewing is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at 119 Slim Jim Road, Santee, between the hours of 3 until 6 p.m. daily; masks will be required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.