Travarn Banks -- Bamberg

BAMBERG – The funeral for Mr. Travarn Banks, 35, of 900 Carlisle St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in the Dash's Funeral Home chapel, Bamberg.
Mr. Banks passed away Sunday, July 5.
Viewing for the public will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the funeral home.
Friends may call at his mother's residence, 900 Carlisle Street, Bamberg. Masks are required to enter the residence and the funeral home.
Family and friends who are unable to attend,are invited to watch a live-stream of the services at 11 a.m. by visiting www.dashsfh.com and clicking on Travarn Banks' obituary page.
Online condolences may also be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.