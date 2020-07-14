Travarn Banks -- Bamberg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG – The funeral for Mr. Travarn Banks, 35, of 900 Carlisle St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in the Dash's Funeral Home chapel, Bamberg.

Mr. Banks passed away Sunday, July 5.

Viewing for the public will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at his mother's residence, 900 Carlisle Street, Bamberg. Masks are required to enter the residence and the funeral home.

Family and friends who are unable to attend,are invited to watch a live-stream of the services at 11 a.m. by visiting www.dashsfh.com and clicking on Travarn Banks' obituary page.

Online condolences may also be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

