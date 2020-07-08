Travarn Banks -- Bamberg

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

BAMBERG -- Travarn Banks, 35, of 900 Carlisle St., Bamberg, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his home.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence while adhering to COVID -19 requirements. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.