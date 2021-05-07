 Skip to main content
Tradonya Sedina Nimmons -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Tradonya Sedina Nimmons of Orangeburg, died on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, May 7, 2021, at Cornerstone Church, 1810 Main Hwy., Bamberg.

Burial will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 463 Bethlehem Church Road, Olar.

All COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required.

