Tracy Cherry Herring -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE -- Tracy Cherry Herring, of Rowesville, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, for Tracy and her father, Danny Cherry. The Rev. Dr. George R. Gain.

The family will receive friends from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, prior to the memorial service.

Tracy was born on May 25, 1972, in Orangeburg County. She was the daughter of the late Danny Cherry and the late Trixie C. Cherry. She was predeceased by her parents, and a sister, Kim Spigner.

Survivors include her daughter, Shelby Griffeth of Canton, Georgia; niece, Benna Spigner of Columbia; uncle, Benton “B.L.” Cherry Jr. of Orangeburg; fiancé', Jeff Hardin of Dacula, Georgia; cousins, Bobby Arant Jr. of Rowesville, Merilyn (Bobby) Binnicker of Rowesville; and additional friends and family.

