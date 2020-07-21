Tracey Ann Ayers-Carson -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Tracey Ann Ayers-Carson, 50, of Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was the widow of the late James B. Carson Jr.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Wayne Manning officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service.

Tracey was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of Larry (Sheron) Ayers and Gloria (Darvis) Russell. She graduated from Bowman Academy and attended Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. She worked as a paralegal and a retail clerk.

Survivors include her father, Larry Ayers (Sheron); mother, Gloria Russell (Darvis); a brother, Jervey Ayers; a sister, Cathryn A. Herndon; stepbrother, Jonathan Williamson; nieces and nephews, Sarah Herndon, Drake Herndon, Jalen Johnson, Paisley Easterling, Annaleigh Williamson, Lydia Ayers and Waylon Ayers; great-niece, Cambree Zorn; great-nephew, Hagen Zorn; and a special friend, James B. Bowers Jr. In addition to her husband, Tracey was predeceased by her grandparents, Jervie and Agnes Ayers and Dubose and Nora Moye; and special pet, Sam.

The family would like to thank Grove Park Hospice, Claudette, Danielle, Vicki and Amanda for their loving care.